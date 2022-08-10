TIL Amazon Has A Palm Based Payment System And It’s Dope

Gone are the days when we used to pay in cash. Forget credit cards, and you don’t even need your smartphone now. Amazon has a payment system that works just by using your palm. Yes, you heard that right, and the system is called Amazon One, first introduced in September 2020.

It is another futuristic innovation by the company after we saw Amazon Go stores a couple of years back. The stores are designed so that you can’t just pick whatever you want, and it will get added to your cart automatically. No cash is needed!

Now, you might be loaded with the obvious question: How on earth does Amazon use your palm to accept payments? The answer lies in your palm, which contains tiny, distinct features on and below the surface that can’t be picked up by a human eye or a regular camera.

Amazon has developed dedicated hardware that you can scan for those attributes that are unique to your palm to authenticate a payment. All you need to do is hover your hand above the device.

We can’t deny that the COVID-19 pandemic inspired this contactless payment mode.

What’s great is that the company doesn’t charge any fee for Amazon One from the consumers. It will certainly make lives much easier, as it’s hard to forget your palm somewhere unless god has other plans for you.

Can I use the Amazon One palm payment system?

As per the latest updates, 65 Whole Foods stores in California will now offer an Amazon One payment system.

However, the tech has existed for a while, and you might have used it at Amazon Go stores and other company-owned physical stores like Amazon Books.

If you have a chance to get your hands on it, tell us your experience in the comments down below.