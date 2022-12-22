What Time Is Alice In Borderland Season 2 Releasing On Netflix? Recap, Plot & More

Two long years later, fans of the hit Japanese science fiction survival drama on Netflix can finally rejoice: Alice in Borderland Season 2 has arrived. Alice in Borderland is a manga adaptation based on Hara Aso’s Imawa no Kuni no Alice series. It centers on an unemployed gamer named Arisu. He finds himself in a deserted version of Tokyo with perilous tasks that he must overcome to survive. Each competition in this Battle Royale meets Alice in Wonderland meets Squid Games epic is decided by a deck of cards, with the numbers signifying the difficulty and each suit representing a different theme.

With fresh insights about the ominous setting of the universe revealed at the close of the previous season, Alice in Borderland Season 2 is about to get much wilder with its twists, turns, and terrible new trials to face in the warped other dimension’s barren city streets. And here’s when Alice in Borderland Season 2 is releasing on Netflix.

When is Alice in Borderland Season 2 releasing on Netflix?

Alice in Borderland Season 2 is set to premiere on December 22, 2022, at 12 AM PT/3 AM EST/ 1.30 IST On Netflix. So the wait is almost over, and you can add it to your list of Christmas binge-watching! Anyone who wants to catch up or refresh their memories can watch the full first season here.

Season 2, much like the first, will include eight episodes. Fans have remarked that the first season covers about the first 31 chapters of the original manga, leaving 33 chapters unexplored. As a result, the upcoming season will have plenty of material to cover. Given last season’s phenomenal popularity, don’t be shocked if Netflix decides to renew the series for additional seasons as well.

Alice in Borderland Season 1: A small recap

Arisu, a young man fascinated with gaming, is pushed into a deadly game in a seemingly deserted Tokyo. Arisu, together with his two friends, must confront a series of challenges led by an invisible entity. The complexity and timeliness are signified by the suit and number of a playing card. After his buddies die during one of the games, Arisu meets a young woman named Usagi. He joins her in uncovering the riddle of collecting all the available playing cards. Their travels lead them to a vast hotel full of other players. There they discover that all cards have been acquired except the Ten of Hearts.

When the Ten of Hearts’ ultimate challenge is done, many of the other players in the hotel are killed. But Arisu and Usagi discovered an underground area where the people they assumed were the “gamemasters” are found dead. They are then presented to Mira, a former executive of the Beach and one of the masterminds. She informs them that the games have only just begun and that the face cards are now at stake.

What to expect in Season 2?

It’s a wonderful cliffhanger that pretty much lays up the premise for the second season. The remaining players will compete in a fresh round of games; this time challenged to complete the face card missions that were previously lacking in the first stage. Later chapters in the manga series center on Arisu and Usagi finding more secrets about the Borderland and the crew of ‘citizens’ that administer it. One thing is certain: season two will demonstrate that the stakes are higher, and it will only become bloodier from here on out.

What are your expectations for this survival series? Will Arisu and Usagi survive? Let us know in the comments down below.