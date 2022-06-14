“Alchemy Of Souls”- Fans Look Forward To The Chemistry In This Period K-Drama

Recently trying its hand at the student-teacher relationship, the South Korean TV industry has churned out a new K-drama revolving around the intensity of this trope. And what’s more interesting you ask? The drama is set in the historical period and includes the themes of Fantasy, Romance, and Period Drama.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Written by the infamous Hong sisters, Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, the story revolves around the tale of two magicians who deal with issues arriving from both heaven and earth. Another of the Hong sisters’ dramas to have received praise was Hotel Del Luna.

Source: tvN

Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook to star as main characters

Jung So Min has been cast by the production team to provide new excitement to the character of Mu Deok Yi, a badass-female assassin who also embodies the spirit of another soul, Nak Soo. Honestly, who does not love badass and rough female lead in K-dramas? And we can never have enough of them!

For the character of Jang Wook, a young master from a noble family- there couldn’t have been a better choice than Lee Jae Wook. His character is both intelligent and troublesome, often causing inconvenience as and when he pleases.

Release of the Second Teaser video

The second teaser video of the period k-drama, “Alchemy Of Souls” has undoubtedly made fans very eager to watch the romance and fierce chemistry between the two opposing characters. One, a noble but poor disciple, and the other, the weakest servant in the world — we can’t wait to see how the Hong sisters are going to spice things up in this period k-drama!

Find your dream job

서율에게 살포시(?) 안긴 무덕이와 질투하는 장욱..?!😘

잘생긴 사내를 사모하지 않는 법?

그거 어떻게 하는 건데..😱



<환혼> 6/18 [토] 밤 9:10 tvN 첫 방송#tvN #환혼 #alchemy_of_souls#스트리밍은TVING pic.twitter.com/JhwoBEwrS5 — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) June 4, 2022

Alchemy of Souls will premiere on tvN on June 18, 2022, and will air its episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST.