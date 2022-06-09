AirtelDown Trends On Twitter As Airtel Services Go Down Across India

On June 8, Airtel services reportedly suffered a massive signal outage, and users weren’t able to receive any signal or access the internet.

According to an outage-tracking site DownDetector, this outage occurred after 4 P.M., and more than 3,500 users have registered complaints on the Airtel website regarding the blackout.

The data also suggests that Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Guwahati are the most affected cities.

If you look at the data chart below, most of the complaints were registered post 4:29 PM, and more than 4,521 users faced issues regarding no internet access and loss of signal.

Image Credit: DownDetector

Notably, this is not the first time Airtel is facing an outage; similar blackout reports also surfaced in March last month that affected some major cities, including Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Guwahati, etc.

Also, it has been reported that around 75% of the users were facing no-signal issues, 18% of users were not getting a stable mobile internet connection, and 8% of users faced issues related to landline internet.

According to Airtel, the services went out only for 15 minutes and now have been restored, but the company hasn’t provided any specific reason for this blackout.