AirPods Pro 2 Might Not feature The Heart Rate Sensor

Apple AirPods are hot selling product with a massive user-base globally. However, reports emerged that the AirPods Pro 2 would feature a heart rate sensor.

A heart rate sensor on wireless earbuds isn’t a new idea as the feature was also available on some products such as AmazFit PowerBuds and the Jabra Elite Sport Earbuds.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

The trillion-dollar company recently accounted for the latest AirPods model with its third-gen AirPod however the Pro model remains undercover. As leaks suggested a launch last year and this year, Apple lacks clarity.

Before any official confirmation, Mark Gurman, the reputed Apple and Bloomberg Analyst suggests that the 2nd gen AirPod Pro will be released. Although it will feature outstanding technology, it might skip on the awaited health feature.

Image: Apple

His latest reports claim that the 2nd gen AirPod Pros will not feature the heart rate sensor or the body temperature feature. The information refutes his previous ones from June 2021, where he claimed the prospect of a heart rate sensor in the upcoming edition of the AirPod Pro family. He later backtracked the prediction in January 2022 but again dropped a hint highlighting the possibility in April.

Although the technology isn’t entirely new, and some companies have already incorporated it, the idea behind it is to provide users with the opportunity to listen to their favorite music and later monitor their heart rate via the compatible app.

Find your dream job

The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused health and fitness concerns among people globally. Apple, a pioneer in the tech industry, aims to contribute by offering fitness features through its devices.

Incorporating the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with the heart rate sensor would have given the company an advantage over its rivals. However, it’s interesting to see what the official announcement holds and how the company aims to promote the next-gen earbuds model.

However, another Apple analyst claims that the Apple Watch Series 8, which is set to launch this year, will feature the body temperature monitor tool in the body sensor. It will provide users with a warning in case of fevers.

As per his report, the watch will get the S8 chipset on part with the S7 chipset and the watch series 7. The Apple AirPods Pro’s latest addition might come with a surprise, and it falls to the official revelation from the company to provide a certain conclusion.