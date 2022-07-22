ADATA’s Upcoming Products Will Be Unveiled Virtually In “MERAVERSE”

In one of its latest announcements, Taiwanese PC giant ADATA unveiled that its upcoming PC products will be launched in the “MERAVERSE,” ADATA’s Metaverse. The company will launch new USB flash drives, SSDs, portable hard drives, gaming peripherals, and more.

“The MERAVERSE will consist of a virtual product exhibition combined with an Adventure Game (AVG) format. It will provide visitors with an immersive way to experience the latest and greatest from ADATA and XPG. Visitors can walk freely with a 720-degree field of view inside the MERAVERSE to explore products and go on a three-dimensional journey,” says ADATA.

The event will showcase a new lineup of XPG’s new and upcoming gaming products under the XTREME GAMING, XTREME MODDING, and XTREME STYLE series.

Products Launching in ADATA’s MERAVERSE

XPG

The first product is XPG Alpha wireless gaming mouse. It features XPG’s industrial design, which the company calls the “Exoskeleton.” It has customizable RGB using the XPG prime software, and the giant claims 60 hours of battery life on a full charge.

The XPG VAULT is another gaming mouse that ADATA will showcase at the event. ADATA claims that it has excellent ergonomics. The best part? It is also customizable and has a built-in 1TB SSD with transfer speeds of over 958MB/s.

The XPG SLINGSHOT gaming mouse comes with a PMW 3360 sensor which offers a DPI of up to 12000 and is rated for 20 million clicks.

Power Supply, Fans, and Gaming Cabinets

XPG

The third and fourth products are the XPG CYBERCORE platinum power supply and the VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan. Apart from these products, there’s also the BATTLECRUISER PRO full-tower gaming cabinet. The aluminum-made chassis has a magnetic front panel and filter, and ADATA claims it offers great space for cable management. ARGB lights power the elements at the front, and the chassis doesn’t miss out on important I/O.

ADATA will also launch the XPG STARKER AIR, a mid-tower ATX chassis with an “upward-drawing dust filter” combined with magnetic front panels and a “high-efficiency hot and cold air intake configuration.”

Apart from the above peripherals, there will also be some limited edition MERA stuff to look out for.

Memory

ADATA

ADATA will announce a new series of DDR5 memory aimed toward creators. The ADATA ACE RAM will come in two variants—a DDR5 unit clocked at 6400 MT/s and a DDR4 unit clocked at 3500 MT/s. The giant claims that the modules use “carefully selected low-latency chips” which don’t require increased voltage.

XPG

And, of course, there are SSDs—the LEGEND 960 and LEGEND 850. Both support the newer PCIe 4.0 format and offer speeds “up to” 7400/6800 MB/s and 5,000/4500 MB/s, respectively. The SSDs will be available in 4TB and 2TB capacities and can also be installed inside consoles like the PlayStation 5.

What are your thoughts on the latest ADATA and XPG products? Let us know in the comment section below.