‘Adamas’: What Time Will The Show Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar?

Produced by CJ ENM’s production powerhouse Studio Dragon, Adamas is the latest Korean series to join Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of never-ending entertainment. Written by Choi Taegang and directed by Park Seungwoo, the series will follow twin brothers who discover their birth father was falsely accused of their stepfather’s murder.

They work together to find the true murderer in order to expose the truth. Staring some well-known South Korean actors, Adamas will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on July 27.

What time is Adamas premiering on Disney+ Hotstar?

The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar tweeted the poster of Adamas while announcing the release date of the show. “Get ready for an acting masterclass as @justin_jisung plays dual roles in #ADAMAS. The mystery drama series streams 27 July, only on #DisneyPlusHotstar (sic),” reads the caption.

Get ready for an acting masterclass as @justin_jisung plays dual roles in #ADAMAS. The mystery drama series streams 27 July, only on #DisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/LFNzINMyLf — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 22, 2022

Adamas will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 27, 2022, at 10.30 PM KST/ 7.00 PM IST/ 9.30 AM ET, in the two episodes per week format. With 16 episodes on schedule, new episodes will air every Wednesday and Thursday on the platform.

More details about Adamas

Starring Jisung, Seo Jihye, Lee Sookyung, and Heo Sungtae among others, Adamas will tell the story of the twin brothers Ha Woosin and Song Suhyeon. When their stepfather was killed, Ha Woosin and Song Suhyeon’s lives turned upside down twenty-two years ago.

The traumatic experience shaped the brothers, who went on to become prosecutors and mystery writers. And before having the old wounds reopened they discover that their biological father was the one who was found guilty and falsely accused of the murder.

Determined to uncover the truth, the twins will combine their talents to find the true murderer while also tracking down ADAMAS – a blood-covered diamond arrow that holds the key to unraveling the entire conspiracy.