How To Access Parental Controls In Paramount+? Everything To Know

With a plethora of streaming services, we have enormous content to watch. Moreover, Paramount+ itself offers more than ten thousand titles. However, these intriguing and enticing titles are made for different age groups. Some of the content available on the platform is not suitable for kids. While the ratings and warnings are given initially, they are not enough to stop a child’s curious brain.

Furthermore, parents and guardians are worried about this drawback. Almost all streaming services provide access to a Parental control feature to restrict such content from children. However, all of them have different methods to enable and use them. Today we’ll discuss how to use this function on the Paramount+ platform.

Furthermore, we’ll also see its importance and on which devices this feature will work. Before getting started, if you’re confused between Paramount+ subscriptions and other OTT giants. Then check out our streaming guide for more clarity. With that said, let’s continue our discussion down below.

What are Parental Controls?

Parental Control is among those precious and significant features necessary for our kids’ mental health. Being an all-rounder, Paramount plus always cares for its customers with such luxuries. This feature will enable us to restrict the titles based on the rating system. It helps parents to stop their children from watching content that has gut-wrenching violence or the title made for an explicitly adult audience.

Now that we’ve established the importance of this masterpiece. Let’s look at the procedure to enable this service in the next section of this article.

How do I enable the Parental Control feature in Paramount+?

Image Credit: Paramount

Paramount Global offers you both a web service and an application under Paramount+. However, you’ll have access to the Paramount+ official website for accessing this function. How? You ask. All you need to do is follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open your account page on your desktop or mobile web browser. Scroll down to the Parental Control option. Turn the toggle from ‘OFF’ to ‘ON.’ Now enter your ‘PASSWORD’ to continue any further. After clicking on the submit button, you’ll be headed to a new window. Now create your four-digit PIN. Below the PIN number, you’ll see a blue circle or the “lock” next to the rating. (The blue circle means the rating is ‘locked.’ On the other hand, the gray lock means the rating is ‘unlock.’) Finally, click “Save” to save your parental control settings.

Now that we’ve successfully restricted all inappropriate content on the platform from young minds. We might come across another issue. What? You ask. Ever wondered how you would reset this PIN if you forgot it? Well, don’t worry, as the next section of this article will address this issue.

What do you do if you forget your parental control pin?

You can easily reset your new PIN by following these three simple steps:

Go to your ‘account page’ on a desktop or mobile browser, or click on forget PIN on the login page. Now enter your password and submit. Choose a new PIN and select Save.

After discussing so much about this epic feature, let’s find out whether it will work on your device or not.

Which devices support the Parental Control feature?

Once this feature is activated, it will restrict the content of your choosing from Paramount Plus on your device. Furthermore, this wonderful service will work smoothly on all the below-mentioned devices.

iOS phone & tablet Apple TV 4th generation (tvOS) & 5th generation (4K) Android TV Fire TV Roku PS4 and PS5 Xbox

Is Parental Control really needed? Are they effective?

Well, the answer is yes. Parental Control is an essential feature needed to protect innocent minds from the perils of adult content. As discussed earlier, it helps to restrict inappropriate images or videos. Thus, keeping the child’s mental health safe and sound. While the feature is effective to some extent, it does not give us a 100% guarantee.

With easily accessible mature content, our responsibility as parents/guardians is to develop critical thinking and resilience in our child’s mind. We hope you now have a better idea about this feature. That’s all we have for today. Let us know your valuable feedback in the comments section below.