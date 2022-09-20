'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

We all have witnessed many series covering students’ aspects of school life, such as Euphoria, Degrassi, High School The Musical: The Series, etc. However, not many of them cover the perspective from another side of the table. That’s right. We are talking about the teachers who relentlessly work hard to build a better future. ABC’s Abbott Elementary is here to consider these legends.

It is a mockumentary sitcom that focuses on a group of passionate teachers who work at an underfunded and predominantly Black school in West Philadelphia. It depicts them doing right for the kids even after a biased management staff and good-for-nothing principal. The new season will return with big questions, new funds, and underrated teachers.

The first episode of the series will be titled “Development Day.” Moreover, the series has won three Emmy Awards for Casting, Writing, and Supporting Actress. With all that said, now let’s shed some light on its release date.

When is Abbott Elementary Season 2 releasing online?

The new season of the much-awaited series will arrive on September 21, 2022. It will air on the ABC network at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET). However, for those who cannot access the network, the new season will release on Hulu on the following day at 3 AM Eastern Time (ET).

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 2 for free on Hulu?

Thankfully, unlike most of its competitors, Hulu still has a free trial for new users. They can use it to watch the title for free on Hulu, albeit for a limited period of time. Rest can get a free subscription to Hulu with the below-mentioned offers.

1. Free 30-day trial.

2. Free account with Spotify premium

3. Free account with Verizon.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.