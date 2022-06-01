“Aashram” Season 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Over the last few years, many mainstream Bollywood actors have tried their luck with web series. Veteran actor Bobby Deol is one of the few who has tried and succeeded a lot in his role. Yes, we are talking about the popular show ‘Aashram.’ So far, fans have loved Deol in this role and have high expectations from ‘Aashram’ season 3.

The show’s new season is all set to make its debut online on June 03, 2022. Considering that the series targets the Indian audience, you can expect it to be released at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). However, the release time might vary in case the series gets leaked. We saw that happen with Panchayat season 2 a few weeks ago.

That being said, let’s find out where you can watch ‘Aashram’ season 3 online and whether you can watch it for free.

Where to watch ‘Aashram’ season 3 online?

Image credit: MX Player

The popular web series starring Bobby Deol has been a constant traffic source for MX Player. So it goes without saying that season 3 of the show will also be available on MX Player.

Can I watch ‘Aashram’ season 3 for free?

Apart from providing great content, there’s another reason why fans love MX Player. It is one of the few OTT platforms that provide its content for free. However, the catch is that your watching experience will be interrupted by a few ads. At the end of the day, it’s a small price to pay to watch your favorite titles for free.

What is ‘Aashram’ about?

The web series focuses on ‘Bhagwan’ Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol. Directed by Prakash Jha, many believe that the series is loosely based on Asaram Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. As for its plot, here is what the official synopsis says about it:

“A duplicitous, aashram-based, Indian Godman’s good deeds serve activities criminal and unholy, such as rapes, murders, drugs, vote bank politics, and forced male emasculation. The law and a few crusaders investigate to bring him to account.“

Have you already watched the previous seasons of the series? If yes, what are your expectations from the third season? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.