A New Star System Has Been Found With “Mysterious” Blue Bubbles

The universe is vast and infinite, and we do not know everything about it. However, daily, we learn more about the universe than we previously knew. Take an example of the new star system astronomers have stumbled upon. Contrary to what we learned in childhood, this star system is not bound to galaxies.

Mysterious blue bubbles

University of Arizona astronomers have discovered a five-star system formed by blue bubbles. The system is remote from any parent galaxy and comprises only young blue stars dispersed in an asymmetrical pattern.

Another unusual characteristic of this relatively new star system is the low level of atomic hydrogen gas recorded in space, where the systems are present. Usually, regions with young stars or new stars forming (like these) have high levels of hydrogen.

The decreased levels of gas typically point to the existence of old stars, called red and dead, but the unlikely scenario here is that scientists have not identified any red stars in the solar system.

According to the lead author of the study on these ‘blue blobs,’ Michael Jones, even though the system doesn’t contain atomic gas, it could still have molecular gas because they are still forming.

However, the existence of mostly young stars and little gas shows that the systems have recently decreased gas levels. The team believes that the blue blobs were formed due to ram pressure stripping, which is when a galaxy ‘belly flops’ into a cluster full of hot gas, and then the gas is forced out from behind it.

Find your dream job

As the blue blobs continue to drift into space, astronomers foresee that they will break apart into individual clusters.

Image: Michael Jones/Reproduction

The discovery

Astronomers used the Hubble Telescopes, the Array, and the Very Large Telescopes to notice the stars found near the Virgo galaxies. The size of the stars is that of small dwarf galaxies, and scientists have labeled them ‘objects.’

Researchers first realized that they had encountered a new star system when they saw the stark difference between the clusters with a galaxy. The five systems are isolated and located 300,000 light-years from any galaxy, which is an uncommon process for such a cluster.

Lead researcher and astronomy associate professor at the University of Arizona, David Sand, said that the latest discovery adds to the broader ‘story of recycling of gas and stars in the universe.’ He added that this alters many spiral galaxies into elliptical galaxies on some level, and learning about the general process teaches us more about galaxy formation.