A New Asus ROG Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Chip Is Coming Soon

Asus is still persistent in expanding its mobile gaming ecosystem. After launching a number of mobile gaming devices and accessories over the years, the company is working on the next ROG phone.

According to reports, the company is taking a different route this time around for the devices. It has long relied on Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs to fuel its devices. But, now the company is going for the Dimensity 9000+ for its upcoming flagships.

Asus ROG Phone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

Image: MediaTek

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and performs like an absolute beast barring the heating issues that come with 8+ Gen 1 devices. However, the company will reportedly use the upcoming Dimensity 9000+ series, which looks quite promising. You can expect a similar if not better performance than the ROG Phone 6.

According to a report from IT Home, ASUS is planning to launch two 5G phones with the Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The model numbers of the following are ASUS AI2203 A and ASUS AI2203 B. Both have passed 3C certification and are equipped with 65W chargers, according to the report. It indicates that they will be new ROG gaming phones.

What changes can it bring?

Further in the report, it says that the Dimensity 9000+ uses Arm’s v9 CPU architecture and a 4nm fabrication process, hence, improving the CPU and GPU performance by 5% and 10%, respectively. The devices will likely have up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 ROM. And looking at the previous devices, it might have a 165Hz ultra-high refresh rate AMOLED display.

The Asus ROG phone coming with the Dimensity 9000+ is likely to have all the bells and whistles of the previous devices. You can expect minimalistic RGB lighting with a gamer aesthetic design. However, it’s still an assumption, and we’ll advise you to wait for the first look at the device.

Should you look out for it?

The smartphones coming with the Snapdragon Gen1+ have some throttling issues resulting in inconsistent performance. Opting for a flagship processor from Mediatek might bring some improvement in that regard. The Vivo X80 coming with the Dimensity 9000 SoC is a great example of it.

Will you be looking forward to Asus ROG devices with the Dimensity 9000+? Comment down below.