7 Best Virtual Games To Play With Friends & Coworkers on Zoom [2022]

In times of work from home and online meetings, Zoom has probably become one of the most used and most famous apps for video conferences. However, not many of us know that apart from the online meetings and movie sessions, you can also host and play games on Zoom. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll be exploring the 7 best games you can play on Zoom.

While the app amassed popularity during the Covid19 pandemic, when every one of us was confined to our homes and the only way to socialize was through video conferencing platforms. These games on Zoom provide great ice breakers for new joiners in an organization or a great team bonding session. While we can go on about what makes these online games on Zoom great, let us get to the list of the games to play on Zoom first.

7 Virtual games to play on Zoom

1. Virtual Murder Mystery Party

Image: Pixabay

As the name suggests, the Virtual Murder Mystery party lets the players solve a murder mystery online by working together and stopping the supposed killer before doing further harm. The game provides a fun and great team-building environment for coworkers and friends alike and is one of the games you should play on a Zoom conference call.

Furthermore, the Virtual Murder Mystery party is specifically made to improve your problem-solving skills and discover how good a detective you can be in a virtual environment. If interested, you can check out and play the game over on its website.

2. Online Escape Room

Image: Unsplash

Another great game to play on a Zoom conference call is an online Escape Room. The game provides an amazing opportunity to bond with your new coworkers in today’s world from the home scenario where everyone provides inputs to break free from the virtual Escape Room.

To complete the challenge and break free from the Escape Room, friends or coworkers would have to play together to escape one room at a time and finally make it out of Escape Room. The game is undoubtedly one of the best ways to enjoy a Zoom conference call and get that team bonding session with your online buddies.

3. Among Us

Image: Among Us

You’re surely living under a rock if you haven’t heard about Among Us. Among Us is available on multiple platforms and is one of the most fun games. While you can’t directly play Among Us on a Zoom conference call; however, you can make an online party on Zoom and have a fantastic time playing Among Us.

You can use a console or smartphone to play the game and a Zoom conference call to discuss and make the game more fun. If you’re planning to host an online gaming session for friends or coworkers, give Among Us a Zoom call a try; you won’t be disappointed.

4. Psych

Image: Psych

Psych is a mobile game that picked up during the start of the recent Covid19 pandemic. The game features small games of one person forming up questions and the other people in the party answering them. However, there’s a catch that makes the game fun, one person among the playing group makes up fake answers to a question, and it rests on the other players to guess which answer is the right one. The person with the maximum number of correct guesses wins the game.

Similar to how you’ll be playing Among Us on a Zoom conference call, Psych can be played with your phones, and simultaneously you can talk to your friends and play the game on a Zoom call.

5. Overcooked

Image: Overcooked

Overcooked allows up to 4 players to run a virtual restaurant and serve the customers in a virtual world. While the game might not seem like a delightful one; however, your thoughts will change as you begin to play the game. Overcooked demands teamwork and coordination greatly, contributing to a great team bonding experience if you’re playing with your coworkers.

The game is available on multiple platforms, including the most popular consoles and PCs. Meanwhile, 4 players can play the game on a respective platform and simultaneously join a Zoom conference call to make the game fun.

6. Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Image: Unsplash

When it comes to coworker team bonding sessions, a Scavenger Hunt is a must. Scavenger Hunt requires teamwork and team bonding to the full extent. The game can require from simple tasks to the most complicated ones you can think of. In addition, a Virtual Scavenger Hunt game played for an incentive ought to generate more enthusiasm from players, adding to the fun of playing a game on Zoom.

The organizer can give only one task to a team of players or make the game more interesting. Lastly, if you’re looking for a great binding game to get that new coworker to open up, set the team up with a Virtual Scavenger Hunt to play on a Zoom call.

7. Bingo

Image: Unsplash

Another one the typical games takes too little to set up to play in a virtual environment. Meanwhile, apart from the familiar mechanics and all the fun, what makes Bingo fun is the potential for prizes; you’re team will surely love it. Bingo, whether virtual or in the real world, can never go wrong if you’re aiming for some team bonding.

Furthermore, you can find several free Bingo templates online, and there’s no doubt that virtual Bingo is one of the best games to play on a Zoom conference call, whether it be for an ice breaker session or if you’re holding a virtual party.

Virtual games to play on Zoom: Summing up

While these are some of the best games to play on a Zoom conference call to have an ice breaker or a team-building session, you can play many other games on a Zoom conference call. For example, games as simple as 7-8 round elimination MCQs can be a fun activity with coworkers.