7 Best Co-op Games To Play On Nintendo Switch In 2022

There are a number of good games to play on the Nintendo Switch; that being said, we’re here to talk about the best co-op games that you can play on your Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of the best ‘co-op games’ on Nintendo Switch, the device was made to cater to co-op gaming. From the design to most games for the platform; for example, the joy-cons, which were made for co-op gaming, two removable and made separate game controllers with a docking system for the switch makes for a near-perfect co-op gaming device.

7 best ‘co-op games’ for Nintendo Switch

1. Rocket League

Arguably the best ‘co-op game’ on Nintendo Switch you can play in 2022. Rocket League is one game you can never get tired of playing with your friends, and the fact that you can connect your Nintendo Switch to your TV will bring about a whole different feeling to playing Rocket League with your friends on your Switch.

Among the other lists that Fossbytes has curated, be it the best co-op games for PS, or best co-op games for Xbox, Rocket League has always been on the list, mainly since the game offers cross-platform playability and a great co-op experience on any platform.

2. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

While Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a great single-player game, many of us are not aware that the game also has an amazing co-op mode. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’s co-op mode allows for you and your friend to get a hold of multiple missions on different maps with your favorite Mario characters.

For those who do not know, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a turn-based strategy game that is a crossover between Nintendo’s Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s Raving Rabbids franchise, making it one of the best co-op games to play on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

3. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is one of the best-looking co-op games on this list. The game initially didn’t have a co-op mode and only featured a single-player mode. However, the co-op was added post-launch and made the game what it is today; with the co-op added, Captain Toad was joined by Toadette throughout the entire game.

Meanwhile, when you manage to finish off the entire storyline of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, there is a DLC too. The game is overall a very pleasant experience with beautiful visuals and upbeat music, which elevates the gameplay further. If you’re looking for the best co-op games on Nintendo Switch, you should give this one a try.

4. Minecraft

We know it, you know it, and you probably expected this one on the list. How can a list of the best co-op games go without discussing Minecraft? Arguably the all-time best multiplayer and co-op game ever created. Meanwhile, Minecraft has also bagged the prize of being the biggest game on the planet.

While there are a number of copycat block-building games on the Nintendo Switch, Minecraft remains the biggest and the best of them all. There is nothing you can’t do in Minecraft, from building entire cities to destroying them in sheer minutes; Minecraft allows you to go bonkers with your creativity and add in another player; there goes one of the best co-op games on Nintendo Switch.

5. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! will let you become the Pokémon trainer you always wanted throughout your childhood. The game lets players catch Pokémon in the wild; however, you can do so either with the help of the joy-con controller or a special Pokéball, which can be purchased separately.

On the other hand, many Pokémon game players would find that the game only has to offer 153 Pokémons in total. Moreover, some players might find the controls to be a bit bland compared to the latest Pokémon games. Meanwhile, looking at the bigger picture here, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! brings a great experience on the Nintendo Switch and is definitely one of the best co-op games to play on the Switch in 2022.

6. Mario Tennis Aces

For fans of the Mario franchise, here come another best co-op games on the Nintendo Switch featuring Mario characters. Mario Tennis Aces feature a 4-player co-op mode allowing for doubles tennis with Mario characters. If you’re a tennis fan and a Mario fan, you shouldn’t pass on this game.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a couch co-op experience for the lazy summer days, Mario Tennis Aces is a perfect game for you since the game will keep you busy for hours. Moreover, the addition of online co-op matches will help unlock new characters and outfits.

7. Enter the Gungeon

For those unaware, Enter the Gungeon is a hell roguelike game by Devolver Digital. Meanwhile, those who’ve heard about the game know it is as mad as the name suggests. Enter the Gungeon features a band of misfits and involves lots of shooting, looting, and getting to the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure.

The game will feel like things are happening randomly at any point; that’s because that is how the game is designed. However, keep in mind that besides all the chaos, Enter the Gungeon takes skill to beat, and once you figure it out, you’re John Wick in the game. However, the game is best played with a friend, and that is why listed as one of the best co-op games to play on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Best ‘co-op games’ on Nintendo Switch: Wrapping up

While the games mentioned above are classified as some of the best co-op games on Nintendo Switch, the platform has other great games to enjoy. Games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, Crawl, Death Squared, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, and Lovers in Dangerous Spacetime are some of the examples of some of the many great co-op games that the Nintendo Switch has to offer. Lastly, let us know which games from the list are your favorite and which games you would like us to add to the list.