6 Things To Know About Namor Before Watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches nearby, many MCU fans might be wondering what the new character, Namor, is all about. Well, today, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Let’s look at 6 things about Namor that fans should know before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

King Namor McKenzie, aka Sub-Mariner, made its Marvel comics debut in 1939. Created by Bill Everett, the character is now being popularized among MCU fans with the coming of a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the fans who’ve already read the comics would be aware of the character’s origin and his abilities, many of the fans who’ve just watched the MCU movies might be wondering who Namor is. On that note, we’ll make sure to tell you 6 interesting things about Namor to get you up to date on the Marvel character.

With so many names over the years, Marvel comics fans know Namor as Namor: The First Mutant, Scourge of the Seas, and Prince of Atlantis, among others. However, what we’re going to tell you in this article, most fans are still unaware of these facts about the Marvel character.

6 Interesting things about Namor

6. Namor fought in WW2

Image: Marvel

The King of Atlantis has been around for quite some time. Thanks to his Atlantean heritage, the Sub-Mariner has an extensive lifespan and has seen many fights during it. These wars include WW2, where the King of Atlantis answered the call of the allies and fought the Nazis.

Being the chief of his people, Namor has the duty to defend his kingdom from any outside threats, which included the Axis forces. During his years fighting alongside the Allied forces, Namor fought shoulder-to-shoulder with Captain America, Human Torch, and Bucky and helped them change the course of WW2 in Marvel comics.

5. Namor is a mutant

Image: Marvel

Unlike other Atlanteans, Namor has something other than his basic Atlantean powers. The Atlanteans have the power to move freely underwater and even communicate with each other; they even go above the surface of the water; Namor is the only Atlantean that has the ability to fly.

Thanks to his unique mutation, the King of Atlantis has small wings on his ankles. These wings even help him propel himself out of the surface of the water. Furthermore, using these wings, we’ve witnessed him launching a deadly attack on his enemies from under the water that he combines with his raw strength.

4. Namor is not pure Atlantean

Image: Marvel

If you know the origin of Namor in Marvel comics, you would be aware of the fact that the Marvel character is not of pure Atlantean descent. Rather, Namor is half human and half Atlantean. His mother, Fen, was the princess of Atlantis.

Namor is the son of the daughter of Emperor Thakorr, Fen, and the American seaman Leonard McKenzie. It was when McKenzie embarked on an expedition to Antarctica to find Vibranium that he met Fen, and the two eloped. However, his father, Leonard McKenzie, was killed by the Atlanteans even before his birth.

3. Namor is older than Aquaman

Image: Marvel

While the two characters share many characteristics among themselves, including that both are Kings of Atlantis, both can breathe on land, and both can command ocean life, there are some differences too. For instance, only Namor has the ability to fly among the two.

As for the debate of who came first, it is Marvel’s Namor that is the older one. As we previously told, Namor was created in 1939, whereas DC’s Aquaman came 3 years later in 1941. Additionally, the two characters also share one more distinction among them, with Namor being the arrogant one.

2. Namor is almost immortal in water

Image: Marvel

Marvel’s King of Atlantis, also called the Sub-Mariner, is almost immortal underwater. This is due to the healing powers he has, thanks to his Atlantean heritage and his mutant genes. When out of the water, the Sub-Mariner can heal his wounds; however, it is when he’s in or underwater that he is able to heal his wounds at a much-accelerated speed.

When the Sub-Mariner is underwater, the speed at which his wounds heal almost makes him immortal. Making his wound-heavy cuts heal in under mere seconds is surely something. An ability that no other superhero has in Marvel comics.

1. Namor has been a part of the Illuminati

Image: Marvel

MCU fans had their first look at the Illuminati in the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when they saw Black Bolt, Reed Richards, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, and Professor X in the Illuminati chambers.

However, Marvel comics fans are well aware of the changing member of the Illuminati. Among those members, Namor has held a position wherein he tried to stop Hulk from being sent into outer-space exile. As for the members in the comics, the King of Atlantis shared the council with Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Doctor Strange, Professor X, and Black Bolt. However, he ended up eventually leaving the group sometime later.

Summing up

While the King of Atlantis has many adventures under his sleeve, we tried to mention only the interesting ones. Furthermore, we also tried to keep any facts under the rug that might spoil the plot of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Since Namor is one of the main characters in the upcoming MCU movie. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if MCU will change the King of Atlantis’ origin story in the movie, much to what the MCU has been doing with most of the original Marvel comic characters.

Lastly, do let us know which fact about Namor did you find the most interesting. Also, make sure to read our upcoming pieces on MCU movies and TV shows, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.