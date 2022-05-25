6 Best Crackstream Alternatives You Must Check Out In 2022

Nothing good lasts forever. This maxim wouldn’t feel truer if you frequently visited Crackstream before it more or less shut down for good. But there’s no need to worry as there are some legal Crackstream alternatives where you can catch all the sporting action.

The websites on this list are great for streaming sports online and feature everything from the NBA to NFL. While all these Crackstream alternatives offer a paid subscription, some offer free trials and even a significant amount of free content to their users.

Here are the 6 best Crackstream alternatives (Legal)

Most of the platforms on this list operate in the U.S., but only some of them are officially out in India. Therefore, Indian users might have to use a VPN to access the geo-restricted platforms. The same is true for American users trying to access India-only websites. Readers from other countries should also try using a VPN when unable to visit one of the platforms mentioned below.

Image: DAZN

If you are itching for some hard-hitting action, DAZN is your best bet to fix it. Since its early days, it has been the hub of fighting sports, covering from professional boxing to MMA. Besides these sports, it also features soccer, motorsport, and extreme sports. In addition, to live matches, it also hosts interesting sports documentaries and other content that will keep you hooked for a while.

Price: Starting from Rs 69 per month or $19.99 per month

Free trial: N/A

Image: ESPN

With the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB on its menu, ESPN+ is undoubtedly the home of American sports. On top of these, it hosts content from UFC and other popular sports such as soccer. The platform offers live streaming, but it also lets users watch various curated extras, including shows such as SportsCenter and ESPN FC.

Price: Starting from $6.99 per month

Free trial: N/A

Image: FuboTV

FuboTV is an increasingly popular website drawing in viewers thanks to its comprehensive sports catalog. The platform features a good range of exhilarating content from the NFL to NASCAR. Apart from the world of professional sports, it also gives a shoutout to college sports in the U. S. and broadcasts the same.

Price: Starting from $69.99 per month

Free trial: 7 days

Image: SonyLIV

When it comes to watching UFC in India, SonyLIV delivers the most intense action from the Octagon. It is also home to team sports such as soccer (including UEFA Champions League and Europa League) and individual sports such as tennis. The OTT service brings live matches, full replays, highlights, interviews, etc., for the avid sports geeks.

Price: Starting from Rs 299 per month

Free trial: N/A

Image: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a U.S.-only streaming service that combines several top channel providers, such as CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC, into one plan. This means that you get a long list of sports content from the NBA, UFC, NFL, etc., to indulge in your free time. The definitive thing that differentiates it from a regular TV connection is that you can access it anywhere using the mobile app.

Price: Starting from $64.99/month (base plan) or $24.99/month (Spanish plan) [prices excluding $10 discount on first 3 months]

Free trial: 7 days (extended to 14 days during promotional periods)

Image: Voot

In India, Voot is where you can stream NBA matches, boxing bouts, and other big soccer and tennis tournaments. There are full-length matches as well as highlight reels available on the platform. For NBA fans, it has a plethora of attention-catching featurettes that include stories on mini-documentaries on NBA players, match-analysis shows, and interviews. Apart from all this, Voot also offers various entertainment-based content.

Price: Rs 299 per year (after the discount period ends: Rs 999 per year)

Free trial: N/A

Finally, this wraps up our list of the best Crackstream alternatives. If you think we missed out on something, let us know in the comments section below. For more streaming-related information, keep it to our Movies & TV section.