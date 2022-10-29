5 Shows To Watch If You Liked Netflix’s The Playlist

Inventions and innovations are the solid pillars of modern development. Moreover, people with such a mindset tend to create wonders. Today’s era is full of booming and flourishing startups like Uber, SpaceX, Lenskart, etc. The hype is so much that entertainment giants are making series and films on these inspiring entrepreneurial journeys. One such show is Netflix’s recently released series, The Playlist.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The epic series follows the story of the development and rise of Spotify. Furthermore, it will portray the struggles of Daniel Ek to locate an opportunity in the battle between music industry giants and piracy. The docudrama inspires us to seek chances in tough times. Moreover, it shows the actual workplace and politics that are common in business.

After binge-watching such inspiring journeys, we want to know more about such achievements. So in this streaming guide, we’ll present 5 similar shows to The Playlist. Moreover, these suggestions will definitely give you a kickstart for your own entrepreneurial journey. So without any further ado, let’s get started down below.

5 insightful shows like The Playlist

5. Girlboss (2017)

Sophia Amoruso is an American businesswoman and the founder of Girlboss media. Moreover, her company is currently the fastest-growing startup in the United States. After facing bankruptcy, she did not give up and is currently the most successful entrepreneur. With all that said, let’s shed some light on the series.

Girlboss is a comedy series based on Sophia Amoruso’s 2014 autobiography. The show narrates the story of a young girl who discovers a passion for the latest fashion. Furthermore, it portrays a similar story to The Playlist as both titles focus on building a business from scratch. Girlboss will present you with an inspiring journey in a unique and hilarious manner.

With an IMDb rating of 7, the series is currently available to watch on Netflix. It also boards an ensemble cast that includes Britt Robertson, Ellie Reed, and many others.

4. StartUp (2016-2018)

The StartUp is based on the story of a bunch of guys who started a company with the sole purpose of concealing their money in the form of digital currency. However, the FBI hunts them down and makes their lives a living hell. While the crime drama series is not inspired by true events, it will get you going with its intriguing twists and turns.

The series stars Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino. Also, it is currently available on Prime Video with an IMDb rating of 7.8.

3. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022-)

Travis Kalanick was the co-founder of one of the most profound companies Uber. He started the company from dust with the help of investors and his ambition to build something great. However, he resigned from the organization in 2017 due to unethical corporate culture and many other allegations.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is in the 2019 eponymous e-book by Mike Isaac. The show portrays the origin of the biggest ride-hailing company. Moreover, it will give us the story from Travis Kalanick’s perspective. It is similar to The Playlist as it provides us with a taste of startup and tech customs. It is currently airing on Showtime, and for Indian viewers, it is also available on Voot Select.

2. WeCrashed (2022)

Inspired by the ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’ by Wondery, WeCrashed follows the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, who owns a coworking place, WeWork. Even after being the most successful startup, WeWork fails after coping with some financial revelations. The series tells us a valuable lesson on managing difficult times during your business.

The series boards a bunch of A-listers, including Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Moreover, it is available to stream on Apple TV+.

1. The Dropout (2022)

The Dropout is a biographical miniseries created by Elizabeth Meriwether for Hulu. The series narrates the story of Elizabeth Holmes, who starts the healthcare industry after her college dropout. She came up with a brilliant startup named Theranos. Although her startup was doing great, it suffered a massive hit due to some fraudulent charges.

That’s all we have for this article. Which of these series inspires you the most? Have you watched all of them? While you’re here, check out our similar guide on Netflix’s crime-drama series Dahmer. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.