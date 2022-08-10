Check These 5 Benefits If You Are Looking For A New Job

It’s a good time to look for a new job, and many of us are doing it. Over 4 million people switched jobs on an average each month from January to March 2022 in the U.S.

Getting a new job is one way to make sure you get more money. From April 2021 to March 2022, 60% of those who switched jobs increased their earnings. This is in comparison to the same month the previous year, according to figures from the Pew Research Center. That’s despite inflation and the rising cost of living.

But what else should you look for when you’re about to sign on the dotted line of a new job? Below, we’ve got some suggestions.

Here are the 5 benefits to look for

1. More paid time off

It is becoming increasingly popular for tech companies in particular to offer unlimited or uncapped PTO, or perhaps you just want to ask for a few more days on top of what the company offers as standard. Vacation days are important – and taking them is crucial for your mental health and to prevent burnout.

2. Training and development budgets

Knowing you can progress and develop in a role is vital. Asking at the outset for a fixed amount to spend on training, professional development courses or conferences is a great way to make sure that happens.

3. Health and wellness benefits

Check carefully to see the benefits offered for healthcare in terms of primary, urgent and acute care and how accessible these will be for you depending on your location. Is dental offered, check for additional services you can access, such as mental health services or physiotherapy?

4. Parental or carers leave

We all have responsibilities we need to tend to, and our work should accommodate these. In addition to maternity leave, does the company have a paternity provision and what duration is allocated? Plus, what accommodations have been made for family care, if any?

5. Flexible scheduling

Post-pandemic, this is the number one thing thny of us want baked into a new work contract: the ability to do our work the way we want than you work a hybrid schedule, is there an option to be completely remote, and can you do your hours in between school pick-ups and drop offs?

Armed with this information, are you ready to look for a new role now? We have three below – as well as thousands more on the Fossbytes Job Board.

Senior Machine Learning Engineer, TikTok

The Machine Learning Engineer will be part of a team that designs, implements and improves the TikTok’s core recommendation algorithms, helping hundreds of millions of users find relevant content out of billions of videos every day. You will build an industry-leading recommendation system, improving user experience, content ecosystem, and platform security.

Systematically developing product strategy with a strong analytical and impact-driven mindset is a requirement of the role. You will need a Bachelor‘s in computer science or a related major, with two or more years’ of related work experience. Strong software development experience with C++, Python or other programming language is needed.

Get full details on the Machine Learning Engineer job and check out other roles at TikTok.

Cybersecurity Manager, BAE Systems

As the Cybersecurity Manager, you will interface with government customers in support of various weapon subsystems. This ensures adherence to the risk management framework, including system categorization, control identification, implementation, and assessment.

You will support efforts to integrate cybersecurity throughout the lifecycle of IT systems. This includes the development and review of cybersecurity-related artifacts. In addition, it includes system security plans, cyber security strategies, cybersecurity impact assessments, policies, plans, and procedures. You’ll need 10 years of cyber/IT-related work or equivalent experience, DoD 8570 IAM II certification on your hire date and knowledge of cybersecurity, RMF, networks, components, system protocols, COTS technology, and software development.

Find out more about the Cybersecurity Manager job or check out other opportunities at BAE Systems.

Cloud Engineer – IoT (Remote), CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is looking to hire a Cloud Engineer to develop its IoT Discover product. You will help build the systems that ingest partner data into Discover for IoT and provide unmatched asset visibility. The team has a critical role in ensuring CrowdStrike’s products are best-in-class in the industry. You will interact with product managers and other engineers in building both internal and external facing services. Five or more years of relevant work experience is required as is experience with event stream platforms (Kafka, Kinesis) and experience with NoSQL and Relational DBs.

Discover more about the Cloud Engineer role or view more jobs at CrowdStrike.

If you are ready to apply for a new role now, there are plenty to discover on the Fossbytes Job Board.

By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply