4 Reasons Why Hybrid Working Is Here To Stay

Some topics will always split the general population. For example, should pineapple go on a pizza? What’s better, cats or dogs? Were Ross and Rachel really on a break? Since the Covid-19 pandemic, opinions on remote and hybrid working have been mixed, to say the least.

While some employees love the freedom and autonomy that it gives, lots of employers are keen to get their staff back under one roof (and under their watchful eye!).

The truth is remote, and hybrid working arrangements are going nowhere. Data scientists at Ladders insist that flexible working arrangements are actually on the rise. According to their projections, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, and remote opportunities will continue to increase through 2023. But why?

Why hybrid and remote working are the future?

In this article, we’re going to take a quick look at some of the main reasons

1. Access to more talent

Companies want to hire the best talent. In the wake of “The Great Resignation,” that isn’t always easy. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that IT and tech employment will increase by 13% between 2020 and 2030. In order to meet these demands, companies need to start looking in different places. But finding qualified, passionate, and dedicated hires isn’t straightforward.

For traditional in-office roles, employers are limited. Only people who live within a commutable distance can apply. If you’re advertising a role in Tulsa, you’re only getting applicants from Tulsa, or very nearby. However, if you make this job remote, suddenly, you have applicants from Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Witchita who are interested in applying.

The numbers speak for themselves; according to research by CareerBuilder, remote and hybrid jobs are attracting seven times more applicants than in-person roles. Hiring managers who are under immense pressure simply can’t ignore those stats.

2. Diversity and inclusion

In a similar vein, remote and hybrid working arrangements can have a massive impact on diversity and inclusion (D&I). Flexible working arrangements can improve job opportunities for many different groups.

It allows primary caregivers (a majority of which are women) the chance to create schedules that work around their families. It gives people with both mental and physical disabilities the option to work from the comfort of their own home without having to commute daily (which is taxing or impossible for many). Finally, it supports people who are facing housing difficulties and have to face long commutes.

Global tech companies such as Meta have demonstrated this benefit in real time. This summer, Meta announced that it had met some of its D&I targets, a whole two years early.

3. Reduced expenses

During Covid-19, thousands of companies across America closed up their offices and encouraged their employees to work from home. While there were undoubtedly a few speed bumps along the way (“Jeff, you’re on mute again”), many companies realized that they were spending a lot less money on things like AC or heating, electricity, cleaning services, and even rent. In a nutshell, it’s a lot cheaper to run your business if your employees work from home.

This is a big factor for employees too. Inflation is at its highest point for many years, and it’s having a massive effect on American families. Three-quarters of middle-income Americans say their earnings aren’t enough to pay for their cost of living, according to a recent survey by Primerica. Remote working means tech professionals can move to cheaper areas outside the main cities and still succeed in their careers.

4. Healthier work-life balance

Remote and hybrid working models give employees a unique opportunity to structure their work around their lives and not the other way around. Workers don’t have to spend hours commuting; they can spend time with their families instead. They don’t need to eat lunch alone in their cubicle; they can go for a walk and get some fresh air. Of course, it’s down to the individual.

All this flexibility can become a double-edged sword if you’re not careful. It’s easy to just work an extra 30 minutes to finish off a presentation or skip lunch entirely when you’re busy. You’re also more likely to isolate yourself from your colleagues when working from home. Water cooler chat is very hard to replicate online.

So what camp do you fall into? Are you pro-remote and hybrid work?

By Pippa Hardy