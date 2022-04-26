“365 Days: This Day” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Sometimes a movie can even surpass the expectations of the creators. That was the case with the Polish title ‘365 Days.’ The 2020 steamy film was loved by fans from all around the globe. So much so that fans have been waiting for 365 Days 2’s release. The wait will finally be over as the second edition titled “365 Days: This Day”.

We will shed some light on the movie’s plot later, but first, let’s talk about its release date. The second part of the popular title is expected to arrive online on April 27, 2022. This will follow the usual release time of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch ‘365 Days: This Day’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The opening of the franchise arrived in 2020 on streaming giant Netflix. The second edition will also come to Netflix on the release mentioned above date and time. But to watch it legally, you need to purchase a subscription to the streaming service.

By doing so, you can watch 365 Days 2 on Netflix along with a plethora of amazing OTT titles in the library.

What to expect from ‘365 Days: This Day’?

Since the movie is based on Blanka Lipinska’s novel by the same name, it will once again adopt a novel. The new part will adopt the second novel by Lipinska and most likely stage things for a third part as well. Anyway, the plot of the second movie is as follows:

“Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. However, Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives.”

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.