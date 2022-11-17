1899 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

In a way, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing for streaming platforms. Since 2020, more people have tuned into these services than ever before. But it wouldn’t have been possible without quality content in several languages. One of them was the German blockbuster Dark. Now, the creators of the 2017 TV show are coming up with another highly anticipated title called 1899.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The show falls into the horror-drama genre, with the story revolving around multinational immigrants traveling. Their travel journey starts from the old continent and is supposed to end at the new one. However, amid their journey, they encounter a hellish riddle to board a second ship on the open sea.

Does this story sound intriguing to you? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about the streaming details of the show alongside whether you can watch it for free or not. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Image credit: Netflix

The highly acclaimed show is all set to be released online on November 17, 2022. It will be making its debut at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/1:30 PM IST. The release time in India is delayed by an hour due to daylight saving time. Feel free to check out our guide on the Netflix release time schedule.

As for watching the series, you will be able to stream it exclusively on streaming giant Netflix. All you have to do is head over to this page, and you can watch all eight episodes on at the above-mentioned release time.

Is it possible to watch 1899 for free on Netflix?

Netflix may be the market leader in terms of providing a wide range of titles, but there are a few things that it cannot even get right. One of them is providing a free trial to new users to watch titles for free. Unfortunately, that feature is no longer available for Netflix users. Fortunately, there are a few offers that you can use to get a free account on the streaming service.

This is it from our end for this article. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below. Meanwhile, feel free to check out our similar guide on The Wonder.