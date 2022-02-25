“1883” Episode 10 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Whenever a prequel to the series is released, more often than not it comes after the parent series has reached its conclusion. Well, that isn’t the case with the creators of Yellowstone and 1883. Although Yellowstone is still an ongoing series, its prequel is already nearing its conclusion. Moreover, it has been so successful, that fans are patiently waiting for 1883 episode 10.

The tenth episode will serve as the season finale. So it goes without saying that the anticipation from the finale is pretty huge. As for its release date, you can expect it to be unveiled on February 27, 2022. It will follow its usual release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Let’s discuss where to watch 1883 episode 10 online next. But before that, you might want to check out our guide on 1883 episode 9. That being said, let’s begin.

Watch 1883 for free with one-week Paramount+ trial

Where to watch ‘1883’ episode 10 online?

Image credit: Paramount+

With so many amazing streaming platforms out there, it is pretty hard to keep a track of where your favorite shows are airing. Well, no need to panic as that’s where we step in. On that note, you can watch the 1883 finale exclusively on Paramount+.

Moreover, the streaming service also provides a free 7-day trial to new users. This allows the viewers to at least check out their favorite titles streaming on Paramount+ before purchasing a subscription.

Is ‘1883’ worth watching?

If you are already waiting for 1883 episode 10, then we are sure you are already aware of the answer. But for the people who haven’t tried the show, you’re missing out on something great. The prequel perfectly ties the story of the events that take place in Yellowstone.

Moreover, the series also has a rating of 9.0 on IMDb. Not many shows have achieved this rating on IMDb. So there you have it, yet another reason to watch 1883 online.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the series finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.