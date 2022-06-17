13″ MacBook Pro Benchmarks Show Is Faster Than $5,999 Mac Pro

The new Apple products excite the enthusiasts at first glance, and the company never fails to deliver. The all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which features the M2 chip, seems to be quicker than the base model Mac Pro in the benchmarks despite costing around $5000 lesser.

In a recent Geekbench 5 result that popped up on Wednesday, the new 13″ MacBook Pro recorded a multi-core score of 8,928. In comparison, the base Mac Pro configuration with the 8-core Intel Xeon W processor achieved an average multi-core score of around 8027 on Geekbench 5.

The scores propose that the latest edition of the MacBook Pro series, valued at around $1299, offers over 11% quicker multi-core performance than the Mac Pro (base model), which is available for $5,999.

Although the higher-end Mac Pro variants can still outperform the M2 chip, like the 12-core model, it can also cost you a fortune as they are valued at around $6999 and above.

Provided that the Mac Pro also offers other beneficial features like bigger built-in SSD storage capacity, expandability, configurable GPU choices, and bigger RAM, this certainly doesn’t equate to an Apple-to-Apple comparison.

However, the benchmarks offer an impressive testament to the exciting performance the upcoming Apple Silicon chips can offer in more affordable Apple Mac options.

Average Geekbench 5 multi-core scores for different Macs Samples:

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra: 23,366

13-Inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M1: 7,395 to 7,420

Mac Pro with 8-core Intel Xeon W: 8,027

Mac Pro with 12-core Intel Xeon W: 11,919

Mac Pro with 28-core Intel Xeon W: 20,029

13-Inch MacBook Pro with M2: 8,928 (based on a single result)

The Mac Pro and the high-end Mac mini are the two Intel-based devices that remain on Apple’s roster. The March event of Apple revealed that an all-new Mac Pro, which the Apple Silicon will power, is just around the horizon as it’s expected to account at the end of this year.

The novel 13-inch MacBook Pro will be out to order globally from this Friday, while the deliveries and in-store availability starting on June 24. Apple is also expected to release a redesigned MacBook Air variant with the M2 chip in July.