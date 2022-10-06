Serial killers leave a path of destruction in their wake. Whether it be on the families of their victims, the detectives who work the cases, or even the general public, however, some stand out and are discussed more than others for a variety of reasons.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

It might be caused by the manner in which a murder is committed or even just the unsettling circumstances of the crime itself. Whatever it is that makes the stories stick with us; the true-crime genre has been a reliable—if terrifying—way of bringing these uncut, unvarnished, and terrifying accounts to television.

While watching these documentaries may make the viewer feel uneasy, disturbed, or even queasy. And there is no denying that it is fascinating to look inside a monster’s head. If you must, call it morbid curiosity. The most recent descent into madness can be found in the horrifying Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most known serial killers. He was condemned to 16 consecutive life sentences (941 years) after killing, dismembering, and cannibalizing 17 persons between 1978 and 1991. But he isn’t the only infamous serial murderer who has left a lasting impression on the world. Here are 10 true crime documentaries to add to your watchlist, just incase you are curious.

10 true crime shows to watch after Netflix’s Dahmer

10. Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer (2021)

Ricardo Leyva Muoz Ramirez, also known as The Night Stalker or Walk-In Killer, was a nocturnal serial killer whose heinous crime spree lasted only 14 months, from June 1984 to August 1985. He was a cold-blooded killer, rapist, and burglar sentenced to death in 1989. He died from a consequence of B-cell Lymphoma in 2013, while awaiting execution and after 24 years on Death Row.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer premiered on Netflix in January 2021 to mostly excellent reviews. The demonic and unremorseful Night Stalker will leave you feeling uneasy, disturbed, and sickened, as told through interviews with two homicide investigators, devastating crime scene photographs, and unsettling archival footage.

9. Des (2020)

Dennis Nilsen was a former police officer turned serial killer and necrophiliac who preyed on young and defenceless males between 1978 and 1983. He is suspected of killing up to 15 individuals during his five-year killing rampage. He was sentenced to life in prison and served 35 years before dying of a pulmonary embolism in 2018.

Des is a British three-part miniseries that premiered on ITV in September 2020. It premiered to positive reviews from both audiences and critics, with David Tennent’s portrayal of the title character regarded as one of the best of his career. The drama immerses viewers in the terrifying and twisted psyche of Scotland’s most known serial murderer, and it has a dark side.

You can also stream Des on Prime Video, VUDU, Spectrum TV, Vudu Movie & TV Store, Sundance Now, or The Roku Channel on your Roku device.

8. World’s Most Evil Killers (2018-2021)

World’s Most Evil Killers adopts a slightly different approach than other true crime documentaries. It features a diverse selection of killers from around the world. This six-season series on Sky TV starts on a horrifying journey of unearthing some of the most horrible murders, from the lesser-known to the most well-known criminals worldwide. This included stories of the worst of the worst from the United Kingdom, America, Germany, Canada, Australia, and Poland.

With 58 episodes covering five years, there are plenty of gritty true-crime stories to delve into for a long and morbidly interesting binge-watch session. This dark and gloomy series includes of reenactments, interviews, and vintage footage, and it’s enough to send shivers down your spine.

7. Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

Ted Bundy is one of the world’s most renowned serial killers and undoubtedly one of America’s. Over the course of four years, he is responsible for the kidnappings, rapes, and murders of more than 30 women. While the exact number of victims is unknown, an estimated 36+ women were killed by this monster in the 1970s. Bundy was executed on January 24, 1989, following two escapes and long trials.

The Ted Bundy Tapes, the first in the Conversations With A Killer series, debuted on Netflix in January 2019 on the 30th anniversary of his execution. It is told in four hour-long episodes culled from over 100 hours of archival footage and interspersed with interviews with survivors, Bundy’s family, and associates, and investigators engaged with the serial murderer. It’s riveting, disturbing, and highly binge-worthy.

6. Catching Killers (2021)

This true crime docuseries is made up of eight riveting episodes. And it will keep you fascinated from the first time you press play. The Netflix original is easy to binge-watch after two seasons and a current total runtime of just over four hours. From The Happy Face Murderer to America’s second most prolific serial killer, The Green River Killer, who was responsible for the killings of up to a suspected 90+ victims, the series examines some of the most unusual to the most cold-blooded.

Catching Killers was so popular when season 1 premiered in November 2021. It surpassed Squid Game as the most-watched series in less than a week. It is narrated from the views of police and prosecutors, beginning with the first inquiry and ending with the conviction of some of the world’s most prominent killers to date.

5. The Ripper (2020)

Peter Sutcliffe was an English serial killer who murdered 13 women in Manchester and West Yorkshire between 1975 and 1980. He was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper by the tabloids as a copycat killer to the renowned unidentified Jack The Ripper, who terrorized the streets of London in the 1800s.

Netflix’s four-part miniseries The Ripper debuted in 2018 to favorable reviews, earning an 82% on the Tomatometer. The Ripper takes you on a chronological trip into the events from the mind of a monster, told via the accounts of survivors, investigators, relatives of the victims, and journalists.

4. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018)

The second season of American Crime Story on FX follows the murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace over the course of nine episodes. Darren Criss plays Andrew Cunanan, a spree killer who killed five people before taking his own life eight days after killing Versace.



The Assassination of Gianni Versace earned rave reviews and was nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, three of which it won. Criss’ portrayal of Cunanan, the compulsive liar, is phenomenal, and will have you not just apprehensive but also turning away from the television on multiple occasions. It’s brutal and scary in moments, but it’s certainly worth seeing.

3. Worst Roommate Ever (2022)

Worst Roommate Ever is a Netflix docuseries that comprises of five 40- to 60-minute episodes. It depicts four separate stories of ordinary people who became criminals in some fashion, from fraud to murder. Dorothea Puente, K.C. Joy, and Youssef Khater are featured in Episodes 1-3. And the series concludes with a two-part documentary about Jamison Bachman.

Despite the varied responses from audiences, the real-life threat depicted in the stories is enough to send shivers down your spine. If Worst Roommate Ever teaches you anything, it’s to learn everything you can about anyone you invite into your house. Have a bad gut feeling? Trust it.

2. Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022)

The second of Conversations With A Killer delves deep into the dark and twisted mind of John Wayne Gacy, AKA The Killer Clown. Gacy was responsible for the terrible torture and deaths of at least 33 young boys in Chicago, Illinois, between 1972 and 1978, but the figure could be higher. He was on Death Row for 14 years before his execution in 1994.



The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, like its predecessor, is made up of horrifying archival audio footage from John’s incarceration, interviews with police and others connected in the case, and interviews with his one surviving victim. The three-episode miniseries earned favorable reviews from both critics and audiences upon its initial release

1. I Am A Killer (2018-2022)

A firsthand glimpse into the lives of inmates on Death Row who have been tried, convicted, and imprisoned. This three-season docuseries is made up of twenty-six 40 to 60-minute episodes. It digs into the lives of those charged with capital murder and sentenced to death.



This true crime docuseries will have you gripped from the start, with horrifying and gruesome events related by those responsible. I Am A Killer is one of the few true-crime documentaries that tells the narrative directly from the killer’s mouth, with inmates including Victoria Smith, Joseph Murphy, and Toby Williams giving their versions of events surrounding their crimes.

Which of the above-mentioned docuseries gave you chills and which ones are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments down below.