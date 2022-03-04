10 Best Discord Servers You Can Join

Discord is an excellent place for gamers and non-gamers alike. It is home to many communities centered around different hobbies and interests. We have compiled a list of some of the best Discord servers that you can join to find some friends to play games with.

If you have any hobbies, you can find a place for you on Discord. We have listed a variety of Discord servers for all sorts of communities. Some of these are the official servers for major games. We have also added some popular lifestyle community servers that you might find interesting.

If you use Discord quite often, then you might want to check out our other articles on the best Better Discord themes.

Best Discord Servers

Best Discord Gaming Servers

On Discord, you can find the official servers for every major game. Finding people to play with is essential for multiplayer games like Fortnite, Valorant, and Destiny 2. You can find some good players to play with by visiting these servers.

It would be difficult to list every single game server available on Discord. That’s why we have chosen some of the most popular servers on this list. For a more gaming community-focused server, you can check out some of the entries in the Discord discovery tab.

Best Discord Entertainment Servers

Anime Soul

Anime Soul Discord is the best place for any anime or manga fan. The community is filled with more than 500,000 anime fans across Discord and Steam. If you want to have late-night anime watch parties, this is the community you want to be in.

Paradise Isle

The Paradise Isle is one of the most popular casual servers users can join that span many different communities. However, the main focus is gaming, anime, art, music, and karaoke. Other than that, the server hosts many giveaways to participate.

Memeology

Looking for dank and funny memes, then Memeology discord server is the best place for you. With a community of over 400,000 users, Memeology is one of the biggest entertainment servers. Here you can find some original and never-before-seen memes that you can post on social media.

Best Discord Music Servers

Lofi Girl

Lofi Girl is undoubtedly one of the most popular discord servers that isn’t an official gaming server. The community is focused on making friends while listening to relaxing music. Other than music, you can also find channels dedicated to different topics. The community is home to more than 600,000 users to talk and engage with.

Karaoke Lounge

If you like to listen to live music Karaoke Lounge is the place for you. If you are a budding singer yourself or want to jam out to your favorite music, you will find yourself at home here. You might even find some like-minded people who like music just as much as you.

Best Discord Education Servers

Study Together

Study Together is one of the most popular education servers on Discord. If you are looking for a study group, this is the place for you. The community is full of international students working towards different courses and degrees.

With such a vast community, one is sure to find some like-minded souls to help them with their studies. You can also try an alternative server known as Study With Me.

English

Most people worldwide aren’t native English speakers but want to be proficient in using the language. This server is the best place for students to learn English with the help of native speakers from all around the world. Participate in debates discussions, and talk about your areas of interest with other English speakers.

Homework help

Homework Help is quite an active community despite a low member count. If you are ever having trouble in school and want some help from fellow students, this is the place for you. You can meet some knowledgeable individuals on this server.

This server is more subject-specific than any other community, as you can find channels for various subjects here. You can also try an alternative server known as Homework Helpers.

Best Discord Tech Servers

Python

Python is one of the most popular coding Discord servers that you can find. If you have just started to learn to code, this community can help you get your bearings. There are a lot of topics that you can discuss with your fellow coders here, such as software design, career discussions, game development, security, etc.

Virtual Reality

If you are a VR enthusiast, then the Virtual Reality server is the perfect place for you. This server is not only made for fans of VR but also for VR developers. You will be the first to learn about new advancements made in VR. Users will also get to playtest many new VR games for free.

Conclusion

These are the best Discord servers that you can join right now. If you want to look for something specific, you can look at sites like Disboard or Disforge. If you are using Discord on a PC, you can also go to the Explore tab to see the featured servers in each category.