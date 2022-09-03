10 Amazing Features Google Should’ve Added To Android 13

Android 12 was a pretty significant update in the history of Android releases. It introduced features like Material You, a new media player UI, Expanded Screenshots, etc. However, Android 12 also introduced some rough patches, especially on devices like the Pixel 6; hence the overall experience wasn’t perfect. However, that changed with Android 13, which Google recently released for Pixel devices.

While Android 13 smoothens those rough patches by a significant margin, it doesn’t bring many new features, on the surface, at least. It ups the Android experience by significant notches, but there are some features that Google could’ve added to make it feel like a truly major release. The features mentioned on this list are a mixture of those that Google decided not to include at the last moment and those I wish existed to improve the overall experience.

Android 12 vs. 13: What to expect from Android 14?

Android 12 was a huge upgrade from Android 11 but introduced many bugs. The overall feel of using Android 12-powered devices, especially the Pixel 6, felt lackluster.

However, Android 13 solves major problems caused by Android 12 and introduces new features that add to the overall user experience. There are a few features in the Developer Previews and Betas that we wish Google brought to the stable version, but we hope they make their way to Android 14.

Features Google should’ve added in Android 13

Here are some of the features Google should’ve added to Android 13.

1. Group and delete apps and auto-arrange







Group deleting is a feature that already exists in Android but requires you to open the Google Play Store. It’s probably one of the most requested Android features Google hasn’t considered adding to the Pixel launcher.

If you decide to uninstall excess applications on your Android device, it may take a significant amount of time as you’d need to uninstall each at a time. Selecting multiple apps and deleting them right from your home screen could save you a lot of time. Many third-party skins like Xiaomi’s MIUI have already implemented the feature.

Similarly, the empty spaces the apps leave behind after uninstalling can be frustrating to fill. Once apps are uninstalled from your home screen, you might want to rearrange them. An option to do the same would’ve come in handy. But you know what’s more important than that? The ability to hide apps.

2. Hide apps

Tumblr

Everyone has at least a few apps they’d want to hide. While most Android skins have a dedicated app hiding feature, Google’s Pixel devices or those that run near the stock version of Android lack the feature. The good news is that the ability to hide apps is not OS bound but can be added via updating the default Pixel launcher.

Another good news is that thanks to Android’s open-source nature and the ability to install third-party launchers, this feature can be added easily using a third-party launcher like Niagara or Lawnchair. However, you know what they say, there’s nothing like home, and Google should seriously consider adding this feature.

3. Split screen from Picture in Picture

One of the features Google added in the Android 13 developer previews was the ability to enter split screen mode directly from the picture in picture mode. However, the feature didn’t make it to the stable Android 13 update. Now, you may ask about the potential use case of this feature and think, “Well, I wouldn’t use it much because it doesn’t have any use cases.”

While PIP is a great feature, the window can be distracting when you’re reading, say, an article on a website. You’ll need to keep moving the window to read a website’s contents. If you enter split screen mode from PIP, you’ll be able to watch the video in a larger area and read the contents without any distractions.

4. User profile switcher

Android Police

As the name suggests, during the initial leaks and rumors, Android 13 was supposed to arrive with a user profile switcher similar to Windows and macOS. However, the feature was removed before it even made it to one of the developer previews and betas. While it would’ve been a welcome feature, we believe Google removed it after considering that Android devices will mainly be used as personal devices rather than shared.

Of course, you do get the option to add a user in the settings, but adding it would’ve made a device feel like a shared device rather than a personal device. Not to mention, it would’ve significantly compromised another person’s data if the main user somehow discovered the password.

That said, Google should’ve added a switch in the profiler settings to show all users while entering the password, as that would’ve made things a bit easier. Well, that’s still okay and might not feel like a deal breaker, but wait until you read the next one.

5. Split screen from the Notifications panel

This would’ve been one of my favorite features had Google decided to add it to stable Android 13, but it was removed after a developer preview. Entering split screen mode directly from the notifications panel could’ve improved people’s productivity by a significant margin.

Giphy

For example, if you’re browsing for something important in Chrome and get a message from family, you can swipe down and see the message in split screen mode. This way, you won’t be drifting away from what you were doing.

The cherry on top will be if the option is directly presented in the notification popup. For people who like multi-tasking, this would be a feature made in heaven. We hope Google adds it in the upcoming Android versions.

6. Lock screen widgets

Image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

The lock screen on Android has improved drastically over the past few years. Notifications and Always-on Display are great, but iOS has something unique that Android doesn’t, and that’s lock screen widgets. For those unaware, lock screen widgets on iOS are found on, well, the lock screen and they allow you to get stuff done without unlocking the device.

Widgets in Android have existed since the first Android version, but Apple did a better job with widgets and lock screen widgets than Android. The next thing on our list angered a lot of our Android readers.

7. Separate Mobile Data and Wi-Fi Quick Toggles

Alongside introducing Material You, Google also changed the quick settings layout. While some people liked how the new layout looked, many were disappointed (As you can tell from the comment section of this article) as the first swipe to quick settings showed only four tiles rather than six in Android 11.

To add insult to injury, Google combined Wi-Fi and Mobile Data toggles in one tile. This meant you’d need to tap twice to enable or disable Wi-Fi or Mobile data, and the feature was not welcomed. However, we did get a few workarounds to separate both of them. However, as of writing this, you’ll need a rooted device to enable it.

8. Material You splash animations

Material You gave us a revamped Android experience. However, I think the seamless user experience that Google promised is yet to be attained. A lot of minor changes make the user experience better, and one small change that I’d recommend is in the splash animations.

Google needs to add themed icons to the splash animations. It'll look more seamless. pic.twitter.com/Lhg9aCkDjF — Abubakar Mohammed (@imdabubakar) August 22, 2022

I’m not going to lie, splash animations could be very addicting, but the same on Android 12/13 is missing the Material You touch. Adding the themed icon splash animations would not only look more appealing but complement what Material You has been lacking. Seamlessness. Speaking of seamlessness, I’m sure Google is trying to figure out how to do the next thing the right way.

9. Security and Privacy Menu

I’d argue that the current state of quick settings and tiles is cluttered and confusing. Considering that Google recently changed its design, we’re not sure if it’ll be changed in the next version. However, many improvements can be made to the existing ones by adding multiple related tiles to one master tile. Like the Internet tile, which Google should’ve done to the Microphone and Camera tiles, you get the gist.

In one of the developer previews, Google combined the Microphone and Camera tiles into one master tile called Security and Privacy, but the same was later removed for no stated reason. With tiles out of the way, the last feature is hated by a specific niche of people. Find out if you’re one of them.

10. Ability to disable At a Glance

Chrome Unboxed

I love At a Glance. Maybe a little too much. There are a few things it does right, but at the same time lacks features that would’ve otherwise made it the ultimate feature. While Google has added a lot of muscle to it, some people dislike it, treat it like a distraction on their clean, minimalistic home screens, and want to get rid of it.

Unfortunately, there is no way to completely disable it other than disabling the weather and reminder alerts it gives. Now, I know this is THE feature Google has talked a lot about but allowing users to disable it should be an option.

There’s still time, Google!

With these features out of the way, I think Android 13 is a fantastic release and does a lot of things right, but I also think Google missed out on some great opportunities using which they could’ve marketed Android to people. That said, not all hope is lost. If anyone from Google reads this, please consider adding/improving the above features, especially the quick settings in Android 14.

What are some of the features that you wanted to see in Android 13 that never came around? Let us know in the comments section below.